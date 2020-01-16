LogMeIn Announces New GoTo Marketplace and Latest Partner Integrations

LogMeIn, Inc. announced the launch of the Go To Marketplace, a single point of access to all of the applications and productivity tools that integrate with LogMeIn’s GoTo suite of Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) products. LogMeIn also announced new and improved integrations for the GoTo portfolio, including Salesforce Lightning, Theta Lake, Clio, Zoho and Prezi. The new integrations, built by both LogMeIn and their partners, help drive productivity and efficiency within their customer’s communication and collaboration workflows.

The GoTo Marketplace was built for customers to more easily access all of the applications that integrate with GoTo’s suite of products, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Jive and GoToConnect — which combines the power and reliability of Jive’s cloud VoIP phone systems with GoToMeeting’s web, audio and video conferencing. Customers can quickly begin using the GoTo suite with applications and productivity tools — ranging from sales, marketing and customer support tools, to scheduling, collaboration, education and learning apps — from one easy-to-navigate website. The GoTo Marketplace provides customers and their end-users a way to build a more personalized workflow offering that fits in to their professional ecosystem based on their specific roles and business needs.

“Working the way our customers want to work, and helping to improve their productivity and efficiency, has been — and continues to be — one of our top priorities,” said Mark Strassman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of UCC at LogMeIn. “This means supporting them from a product standpoint with our meeting, webinar, voice and room solutions, and working within their ecosystem to integrate with the tools they already use. Our new integration marketplace was built with the customer top of mind, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer these exciting new integrations.”

“Law firms need powerful technology to make their lives, and the lives of their customers, easier. That’s why we chose to partner with LogMeIn and their GoTo suite of products,” said Andrew Gay, Manager of App & Developer Ecosystem at Clio. “Combining Clio Manage, Clio’s leading practice management software, with Jive, offers law firms across the globe the ability to capture more billable hours and improve a client’s overall experience.”