Logitech Unveils G102 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced the Logitech® G102 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse, which provides gaming-grade performance, versatility and a classic design at a great value.

The Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse features a classic and time-tested 6-button design, which can be used directly out-of-the-box or fully configured to simplify and customize in-game actions. The new gaming mouse includes a high-precision sensor with adjustable DPI up to 8000 DPI, delivering the utmost accuracy, tracking speed and consistency.

The G102 LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting includes a palette of up to 16.8 million colors and different brightness levels, which provides the capability of displaying a “rainbow” color wave lighting effect.

The gaming mouse communicates at up to 1,000 reports per second – eight times faster than standard mice – so that when the mouse is moved or clicked, on-screen response is near-instantaneous. Metal spring button tensioning further refines the experience by keeping the left and right mouse buttons primed to click, delivering exceptional click feel, response and consistency.

To help gamers get the most from their gear, the G102 LIGHTSYNC can be programmed using Logitech’s G HUB software. Featuring a clean and modern interface, the advanced gaming software allows gamers to quickly personalize and customize commands for each button on their mouse.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse is available in black and white versions for Rs. 1995 at Amazon.in.