LINKSYS INDIA LAUNCHES VELOP MX5300

Linksys, the connected home division within newly merged Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK: 6088) entity, announces the launch and availability of the Velop MX5300 WiFi 6 Mesh system in India.

The newest addition to the Velop product family, the Velop MX5300 WiFi 6 Mesh system comes inbuilt with the next-generation orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) technology which decreases latency in high-density environments to deliver high-speed WiFi to multiple devices simultaneously. The router covers 3,000 square feet per node and is designed to manage the demands of more than 50 devices all sharing the same bandwidth. The router’s MU-MIMO technology allows downloads and uploads simultaneously, making it the ideal system for instantaneous 4K/8K streaming, online gaming, social media, and uninterrupted use of heavy apps. What’s more, the Velop MX5300 WiFi 6 Mesh system comes with BSS technology which eliminates interference from nearby networks so that users can be assured of the strongest, clearest signal for their devices.

“In the present scenario, where the situation is both difficult and unprecedented, a large number of professionals are adapting to working remotely. Since work from home is now becoming the new normal, it is more crucial for Linksys to continue to innovate to offer solutions for supporting the digitally connected world of the present and the future. We are glad to introduce our first Wifi 6 Velop Mesh system in India, the Linksys MX5300 router which offers 4x faster speed, a wider range, and 4x increased WiFi capacity facilitating uninterrupted streaming, faster connectivity and improved battery life for connected devices. Whether it is being connected seamlessly for those endless virtual meetings or enjoying streaming content, playing online games, or attending webinars, the Linksys MX5300, ensures that there is no compromise on connectivity with multiple devices working together flawlessly” said Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, Linksys India.