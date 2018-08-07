Linksys India Introduces the Family of its Award Winning Velop Whole Home Mesh WiFi System

Linksys announced the availability of its latest addition to the Linksys family of Velop Whole Home WiFi Mesh Systems, the new Velop Dual-Band Mesh WiFi System in the India market.

The new Velop Dual-Band Series is a smaller and more affordable WiFi System that is designed and built as the world’s first mass-market flexible WiFi System. It also provides all the same award-winning and powerful software features found in the Velop Tri-Band offerings including Intelligent Mesh™, advanced parental controls, website blocking, Amazon Alexa compatibility, as well as ease of use and set up with the Linksys App but in a smaller form factor with Dual-Band technology at a more affordable price. The Velop Tri-band was announced globally earlier this year.

“Velop is now the most flexible whole home mesh WiFi system on the market,” said Justin Doucette, Senior Director of Product Management at Linksys. “We have a Velop offering that fits any home or small business environment as well as options for different broadband service packages to deliver the best WiFi experience for all the devices on the network. Our new Velop Dual-Band provides the price for performance that customers are looking for plus all the intelligent software and security features that continue to be updated for real time access to the latest enhancements.”

Commenting on the launch, Louie Ko, Head of Product Marketing and Business Development, Linksys Asia, said, “With the constant upgrades in technology, and greater emphasis towards seamless digital connectivity in India, we are glad to introduce the Velop Dual Band, which acts as a complete powerful solution for an ideal home wifi setup.”