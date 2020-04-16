LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INTRODUCES COMPREHENSIVE VIDEO AND EDGE ENHANCEMENTS

Limelight Networks, Inc. announced enhancements to its Live Video Services that enable a range of low-latency streaming options as well as serverless computing capabilities that can deliver personalized and secure online video experiences.

Limelight’s realtime, live and on-demand video delivery services integrate one of the world’s largest global private networks with advanced video delivery and management capabilities, providing live and VOD media management, packaging, and delivery of broadcast-quality video to virtually any screen. New features and enhancements include:

Limelight Live Push Ingest: A new service that lets content providers take full control of live encoding workflows and reduce origin egress costs by pushing HLS, MPEG-DASH, and low-latency CMAF streaming media segments and manifests to Limelight for live distribution. Live Push supports ingest of live video from SD to 8K resolutions, offers scrubbing and DVR playback of content, and includes redundant ingest capabilities with automatic failover to support the world’s largest high-profile live events. Direct integration with Limelight’s CDN enables live event streaming to scale massively without the worry of overloading a content provider’s origin servers.

Low-Latency Live Video Streaming: Limelight also announced a plan to expand its range of low-latency live video delivery options to include support for chunk transfer encoded (CTE) media from low-latency CMAF derived media workflows. Low-latency CMAF allows broadcasters and content distributors to deliver live content with latencies as low as 2-3 seconds. By utilizing the power and optimized performance of Limelight’s content delivery infrastructure along with the new Live Push Ingest capabilities, chunk transfer encoded media can be delivered to viewers while media segments are still being ingested. In addition to its plans for CTE media streaming, Limelight announced it will be increasing the capacity of its Limelight Realtime Streaming solution in response to customer demand. Limelight Realtime Streaming is the first scalable, sub-second live video streaming solution that’s natively supported by major browsers without special plug-ins. It enables realtime interactive video workflows for sports, gaming, wagering, auctions, live meetings, and more.

In addition, Limelight’s recently-announced EdgeFunctions has been recognized by IDC as an innovative service that will accelerate the proliferation of edge applications and address the increasing demand for stream protection and advanced video content monetization at the edge.

“EdgeFunctions adds serverless computing to Limelight’s CDN, giving customers the ability to manipulate content for personalized streaming, dynamic ad insertion and other use cases,” said Dave McCarthy, Research Director, Edge Strategies at IDC. “Developers can define and deploy workflows at the network edge, achieving the low latency responses that are required for real-time interactions.”

“Limelight is dedicated to removing the barriers our customers face in providing the highest quality online video experiences,” said Nigel Burmeister, Vice President of Global Marketing at Limelight. “Whether it’s the largest broadcasters trying to reach a massive global audience, smaller OTT services, gaming companies or corporations who need a partner who can manage, package, and deliver their video content, companies who need realtime video for interactive applications, or e-learning providers trying to keep up with growing demand, Limelight is committed to helping our customers succeed by delivering the highest quality live and on-demand video.”