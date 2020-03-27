LIMELIGHT ADDS NEW SERVERLESS COMPUTING CAPABILITY TO LEADING EDGE SERVICES PLATFORM

Now developers can easily deploy their code across Limelight’s global edge platform with EdgeFunctions, a new distributed serverless computing capability. After extensive development and completion of its alpha testing program, Limelight Networks, Inc. announced that EdgeFunctions is in field trials with several customers with planned general availability in Q2.

With serverless architecture, developers don’t have to worry about the underlying infrastructure such as provisioning and managing servers or runtimes which can be costly and time consuming. Instead, they’re able to concentrate on writing and deploying code to create or enhance user application experiences.

EdgeFunctions allows developers to run their code in Limelight edge locations, taking advantage of Limelight’s global footprint and scale. Functions are globally available and run in the same locations as Limelight’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) — closest to where content requests are received — which ensures the lowest possible latency for code execution and delivers optimal user experiences. An API-first approach to serverless computing with support for Node.js, Python and Go frees developers to focus on innovation and integration with their content workflows.

EdgeFunctions targets the requirements of Limelight’s content delivery customers. It’s ideally suited to streaming video and content delivery use cases such as personalized streaming, access control, dynamic ad insertion, content protection, A/B testing, and image manipulation. EdgeFunctions is integrated with Limelight’s edge services platform, one of the world’s highest-performance streaming video and object delivery networks.

“Limelight’s pivot to supporting the edge cloud with solutions such as EdgeFunctions will help differentiate the company’s offerings and drive further growth. At IDC, we believe that Limelight’s private CDN network coupled with the move toward stronger edge presence will help the company capitalize on increasing demand for live and on-demand video, key drivers of future CDN traffic growth,” said Ghassan Abdo, IDC Research Vice President, WW Telecom, Virtualization, Cloud and CDN.

“EdgeFunctions enables our customers to deploy their own application functions into our network edge locations and run them on demand,” said Nigel Burmeister, Global Marketing and Product Vice President at Limelight. “Developers can concentrate on delivering innovation and business outcomes without worrying about the underlying infrastructure. EdgeFunctions eliminates costly delays in latency-sensitive video and CDN workflows and dynamically allocates resources to scale as demand changes.”