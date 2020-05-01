LG Electronics join hands with state government to fight COVID-19

LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand has come forward to donating necessary products in hospitals set up for treatment of COVID-19 patients. To help people fight against the pandemic, the brand has donated over 110 products in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Products include a range of Air Purifier, Air Conditioner, and Water Purifier. During this tough situation, LG Electronics has been supporting the fight in all the possible ways.

Commenting on the occasion, Young Lak Kim- MD LG Electronics India said, “We stand committed to lending our full support to the Government & citizens in the fight against COVID-19. Maintaining a clean and healthy environment is critical right now. Thus, we are donating products which enhance health & hygiene like Water purifier, Air conditioners, Air Purifiers to AIIMS, Delhi. We wish to make a meaningful contribution in this difficult time to society. I am sure this will help in enhancing hospital infrastructure & will provide a comfortable environment for Medical staff & patients. “

There has been a huge spike in the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India, LG Electronics has taken a pledge to support India’s fight against the pandemic. The brand will provide the necessary support to the states and people in the fight against COVID-19.