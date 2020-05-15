Lenovo’s ThinkBook, taking flexibility and collaboration to a new league for today’s workforce

Lenovo’s new ThinkBook, dedicated to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comes with new technologies that take flexibility and collaboration to a whole new level. It boasts intuitive features that modernises multitasking and redefines personal productivity.

Given the current COVID-19 scenario, modern workers need a streamlined laptop they can use to collaborate from nearly any remote location. No other group leverages smarter technology to enhance productivity quite like the smartphone-literate workers. Nearly 60 percent of the “new workforce” have grown up working, creating and communicating online with stylish devices that make a statement.

Millennials and Gen Z, who comprise of the two generations of modern workers crave meaningful employment and expect company devices that blur the lines of work, life, passion and purpose.

Ashish Sikka, Director SMB, Lenovo India says, “Our vision of Smarter Technology for All is a world where every person and business has access to technology that enables them to achieve their own intelligent transformation. The new wave of young business leaders expect their workplace devices to do more but with a minimalist look. ThinkBook is a perfect fit to fill this existing product gap in the SMB

marketplace.”

Backed by customer research, ThinkBook is specially designed for SMBs buying laptops for perceived design and price advantages, but also miss out on business grade features and security in the process.

ThinkBook allows growing firms to keep a competitive edge in attracting today’s young tech-savvy execs with cool looking yet cost-effective devices which at the same time are sturdy and secure, which is a key priority for today’s business leaders and decision makers.