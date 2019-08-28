Lenovo’s Legion Brand Gets A Savage Upgrade With Y740 & Y540, Made For the New Era of Gaming

Lenovo introduced its latest offerings under its gaming brand- Legion along with a new range of desktops, displays and accessories, for the growing gaming community in India. Made for today’s avid gamers, Legion Y740 and Legion Y540 are redesigned from the ground up to be stylish on the outside and savage inside and strikes a smooth balance between a sleek sophisticated exterior and epic gaming performance. Listening to gamers, integrating their feedback and anticipating their needs are a big part of what drives Legion’s customer-centric innovation.

In India, the gaming segment is witnessing high growth and becoming more mainstream than ever. New-age gamers are millennials who have grown up playing games and have carried on their passion into adulthood. Savvy and well-informed of the latest gaming peripherals, they expect no less of the performance of their gaming machines but want a more stylish and minimalist exterior that can take them from workday to gameplay effortlessly.

Speaking at the launch, Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India said, “This new breed of gamers live a multi-faceted life that balances work, family and social life, and are connected by their passion for gaming. This is why our Legion portfolio, co-created with gamers, is designed to look just as great in a living room as it would in a conference room. This new gaming line-up is engineered to handle the toughest gaming tournaments while retaining a clean aesthetic that won’t feel out of place in any environment.”

“Moreover, I am overwhelmed with the response to Rise of Legion tournament which saw participation from 64 teams across India. It’s a great platform for the next generation of gamers to gather, compete and network with each other. It is also a chance for us to engage them and ensure that the Legion brand is evolving with their needs. The results have exceeded our wildest expectations and we look forward to taking esports to the next level in India,” he added.

“With the world’s largest youth population, India is one of the fastest growing gaming markets in the world. Opportunities for expanding the gaming community and enabling vivid gameplay experiences across a variety of form factors have never been more exciting. Gamers are highly engaged, are enthusiastic about their technology, and seek out the best. The 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors deliver unmatched gaming performance on laptops. Intel’s technology innovation continues to set the rate and pace for the growth of competitive gaming, delivering tools for gamers to play, view, compete and stream,” said, Roshni Das, Director – Marketing, Intel India.