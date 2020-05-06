Lenovo Provides Customers with an EPYC Choice in Data Center Servers

Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) announced the launch of the ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 two-socket servers featuring enhanced performance and I/O connectivity for higher performance workloads. This announcement follows the release of the ThinkSystem SR635 and SR655 single-socket servers, and expands Lenovo’s server portfolio powered by AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series processors.

Many industries, such as financial services, retail, and manufacturing need faster transaction processing, improved data analytics, and greater grid-computing capacity, while still improving efficiency and total cost of ownership (TCO). To address these needs, Lenovo focuses on delivering open, reliable, and secure infrastructure solutions comprising industry-leading servers, storage, and software. With the addition of the new ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 servers featuring more CPU cores and a larger memory footprint, Lenovo can help customers accelerate higher performance workloads and improve efficiency.

“Our new Lenovo ThinkSystem servers are designed for workloads such as in-memory databases, advanced analytics, virtualization, and AI”, said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure, Lenovo Data Center Group. “With the exceptional power, speed and on board storage of these new servers, our customers have the ability to handle the increasing data requirements of today’s workloads with the scalability to grow with their business.”