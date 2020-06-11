Lenovo offers battle-ready, powerful experience with Intel-powered IdeaPad Gaming 3i

Lenovo announced the launch of IdeaPad Gaming 3i, to further expand its range of gaming laptops in the Indian market. The Intel-powered laptops are the first products in the market to come with an additional Microsoft Xbox game pass providing users free access to 100 gaming titles for one month’s subscription. Users will be able to discover new favorites and have something new to download and play every day.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i features up to 10th Gen Intel® Core i7 H-Series mobile processors to enable immersive gaming experiences with amazing responsiveness and consistent in-game performance. Equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, the device is designed to be elegant, eye-catching, but also battle-ready. The GeForce GTX 1650 Ti gaming laptops are built with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture, offering significantly high performance and speed, and is a supercharger for today’s most popular games.

The 15-inch laptop comes with Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 for performance mode switching and is designed to eliminate screen stuttering, slow game loads, and blistering keyboards. With Q Control, users can adjust the fan speed from ‘quiet’ to ‘balance’ to ‘performance’ mode for a customized thermal experience – depending on the need for battery life, daily usage, or raw power.

IdeaPad Gaming 3i also offers clear sound by Dolby Audio, immersive gaming and entertainment, and up to 8 hours of battery life with Rapid Charge. Available in an eye-catching Onyx Black color, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i features a blue backlit keyboard with a one-piece precision trackpad, large arrow keys, and dedicated media keys.

Shailendra Katyal – Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India said, “We believe in the consistent enhancement of our product portfolio, to match and exceed the expectations of our consumers. Lenovo has been the fastest-growing brand in offline gaming with 268% growth year-to-date, as per GFK’s February 2020 data. Gaming, as a segment, is becoming a conventional mode of virtual connectivity and entertainment for the Indian youth. Keeping this consumer sentiment in mind, we are expanding our portfolio to offer mainstream gaming options starting with the IdeaPad Gaming 3i. The device has been specifically designed to provide the ideal balance between epic gaming performance and practical portability, and welcomes users to a new gaming dimension.”

Rahul Malhotra, Director-Retail, Intel India said, “Gamers are increasingly moving toward mobile systems and care about the flexibility of gaming where they want to as much as they do about the raw performance of their systems. Our 10th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series mobile platform extends Intel’s gaming leadership, delivering incredible performance in a mobile form factor. The new Intel-powered IdeaPad Gaming 3i is a great example of how we’re enabling high-octane PC gaming experiences on laptops.”

Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics, Flipkart stated, “Flipkart, as a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has been at the forefront of driving the gaming ecosystem in India with our diverse and industry-best gaming portfolio. We are pleased to partner Lenovo to bring their latest gaming series laptops to millions of our consumers who consider Flipkart as the one-stop destination for all their gaming needs. Through this partnership, we will offer an expanded portfolio of industry-best technology products to our consumers and significantly contribute to expanding the gaming ecosystem in the country.”