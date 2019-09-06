Lenovo Offering Smarter Technology for All

Today, at the company’s annual Tech Life event, Lenovo unveiled an array of new smarter home, laptop, AR and mobile devices, designed to provide ‘Smarter Technology for All’. Smart is used to signify innovation, breaking the rules and pushing boundaries but instead has become a byword for connectivity.

As a result, Lenovo is focused on an ongoing vision and commitment to develop technologies that are not only smarter, but are available, accessible and benefit everyone. As a global technology leader Lenovo believes its duty is to develop world-changing technologies that can create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society – for everyone, everywhere.

Premium Yoga PCs from Lenovo are known for their computing power, first-rate craftsmanship, and immersive entertainment. When the undisputed world leader in PCs1 collaborates with trailblazing industry partners to deliver smarter technology faster to more consumers—meaningful innovation follows.

Today, Lenovo is unveiling what’s possible through collaboration in a new class of industry-leading laptops, engineered with Intel as part of its innovation program code-named Project Athena, to be amongst the thinnest, lightest and most intuitive AI-enabled devices yet with the latest Intel Core processors and Windows 10.

Introduced on the new 14-inch Yoga C940 and Yoga S740 are exclusive smart features that adapt to users’ performance needs, such as, Super Resolution to upscale video up to FHD 1080p on Windows Media Player, and Q-Control (named for device keys used to toggle modes) that has the potential to dynamically boost a PC’s battery life when its AI-enhanced Intelligent Cooling Mode is enabled to monitor the device’s thermal attributes and better control its fan. Add to it Modern Standby, which enables Yoga laptops to perform background tasks like receiving emails while in sleep mode, and instantly wake from sleep mode like a smartphone.

Also available on the new Yoga laptops in select markets are smarter capabilities through the Amazon Alexa voice service. Focused on improving the way we retrieve information, Lenovo is announcing three new Alexa updates4 coming to its consumer PCs.

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga C940 is the new 2-in-1 convertible laptop redefining smarter performance and design with its all-metal chassis and clever built-in features, like TrueBlock Privacy shutter, Windows Hello biometric authentication, and garaged pen with silo charging and Windows Ink. Enable Lenovo’s exclusive Q-Control2 by pressing Function-Q to shift into Intelligent Cooling Mode for your PC to auto-adjust performance and optimize battery life based on tasks. There is an improved battery life of up to 17.5 hours6 in FHD, and up to 10.5 hours with a UHD display.

With the device lid open, Alexa replies instantly from across the room, providing pop-up notifications even when the screen is locked. The 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor dynamically upscales video content on Windows Media Player to Super Resolution3 for a crisper image on an optional 4K HDR display.

This flagship device supports fast Wi-Fi 6 and comes with a Dolby Vision enabled display and a redesigned Rotating Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos Speaker System for immersive audio in every usage mode. An engraved camera notch makes 14-inch Yoga C940’s twice-polished aluminum lid easier to open, available in Iron Grey or Mica.