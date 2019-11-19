Lenovo Launches ThinkBook

Lenovo announced the launch of a new sub-brand dedicated to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) called ThinkBook. Newest additions to this product offering are ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 which embrace the portability of modern consumer-oriented devices and the performance to empower tomorrow’s business leaders.

SMBs have been slowly turning to devices to satisfy users who prioritize sleek style over traditional design. But in doing so, some businesses end up making trade-offs in security features, support services, and warranties for want of a suitable product solution.

Backed by customer research, ThinkBook is specially designed for the SMBs, providing a unique balance of premium metal design to appeal to the new workforce with business grade security and services. ThinkBook allows growing firms to keep a competitive edge in attracting today’s young tech-savvy execs with cool looking yet secure devices.

Talking at the launch event, Rahul Agarwal, CEO & MD, Lenovo India said, “Our vision of Smarter Technology for All is a world where every person and business has access to technology that enables them to achieve their own intelligent transformation. The new wave of young business leaders expects their workplace devices to do more but with a minimalist look. ThinkBook is a perfect fit to fill this existing product gap in the SMB marketplace.”

Wrapped in a lightweight anodized aluminium chassis with a sleek Mineral Grey finish, ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 are purposefully built with zinc-alloy hinges, making it a head turner in boardroom meetings as well as cafes. Powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core processor, ThinkBook 14 and 15 drive exceptional performance with the ability to reach a maximum turbo frequency of 4.7 GHz, enabling users to process large amounts of data with ease.

To facilitate fast file transfers, the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 are built with a USB Type-C port to enhance the device’s capability to get more done. In order to keep pace with this new generation of multitaskers, ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 are also equipped with AMD Radeon 625 and 620 graphic cards respectively, making content consumption more enjoyable, loading web pages faster, streaming video smoother, and displaying images clearer.

This modern workforce requires devices that can help them stay agile, creative and productive, wherever they are. The new laptops are equipped with Skype Hot Keys that help answer and hang up Skype for Business calls with a single press of a key. In addition, dual-array, Skype for Business certified microphones, and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio enhance audio for web-conferences, turning any location into a mobile office. Furthermore, the long battery life of both the laptops keeps them running all day with RapidCharge technology that charges up to 80% in just one hour, enabling employees to stay connected throughout the workday.