Lenovo India appoints Ashok Nair as the Director for India Service Operations

Lenovo India announced the appointment of Ashok Nair as the Director for India Service Operations. Based in Bangalore, Ashok will report to Alex Fu, Executive Director of Asia Pacific services and work alongside Rahul Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO-Lenovo India. Ashok will be responsible for leading the growth strategy to make Lenovo, India the “Best in class” within the IT service industry. Ashok will focus on driving sustainable, profitable means across multiple routes-to-market and on making Lenovo services a key differentiator in the market. He has a large breadth of experience in sales and marketing across industries such as Consumer products, IT, Telecom and Internet.

Ashok comes with over two decades of experience in increasing brand and presence for consumer-focused businesses in India and South Asia, across IT businesses like Intel as well as new-age businesses in educational technology. His previous stint was with Math Adventures where he was responsible for leading New Business initiatives, organic and inorganic, which entailed extensive channel sales management, incubating the start-up business, and leading the innovation strategy. In his previous innings at Lenovo, he started as Director of Sales for India and Sri Lanka region, setting up a sustainable channel infrastructure for the PC business and closed his stint as the Director of SMB, delivering P&L objectives and growing volumes of sales across all business units.

Announcing the appointment, Rahul Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Lenovo India said, “We are very pleased to have Ashok back on board. He played a pivotal role in the organization during his earlier stint and understands the pulse of the Consumer business. With his rich experience, I am confident that he will be an asset to our team and bring in a marquee perspective. I wish him the very best for his new role and look forward to working him. This appointment is in line with our growth strategy, as we continue to strengthen our position in the PC market.”

On his appointment, Ashok Nair , Director of India Service Operations said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the service operations for Lenovo India. India remains a high growth opportunity for Lenovo with increasing digitization of the economy in every region. We see a lot of headroom for expansion in the country given the strong technology and product innovation that Lenovo brings to the all as a global technology leader. I am thrilled to be on board and look forward to an exciting journey ahead.