Lenovo extends free customer support amid COVID-19 lockdown to other PC brands

Lenovo, world’s no 1 PC brand, today announced that it will be offering 24*7 technical support to all laptop and desktop customers other than Lenovo. The customer support will be available at a toll-free number.

Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Agarwal – CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India says, “Whether it’s technology or helping those most in need, Lenovo is dedicated to working together to fight this pandemic on every front. With the ongoing pandemic causing public restrictions & health concerns, Lenovo will be offering support to its customers as well as the community at large. The technical helpline will offer basic and general assistance to customers.”

Lenovo is fully committed to the safety and well-being of its employees, business partners and customers. The technical support will be available until May 3, 2020. The toll-free number will be open 24 hours and can be reached at 1800 419 5253.

The technical support will provide assistance for:

• Basic operating system-related troubleshooting

• Identifying problems with hardware or software

• Installation of 3rd party devices like printers, scanners

• Support on licensed software’s like office, antivirus etc. for installation and removal

• Slow system related issues