Lenovo Debuts its Smart Home Portfolio in India

Lenovo announced its foray into the smart home solutions, in line with its vision of driving intelligent transformation and ushering in an era of smart living. The first device in Lenovo’s smart home family is Lenovo Smart Clock, which is not just a digital clock but much more with the 10.16 cm (4) IPS touch screen and Google Assistant™. It is purpose-made for the bedroom, helping users unwind in the evening, kick start the day, control the smart home and listen to their favorite music with multi-room audio grouping.

Rahul Agarwal, CEO & MD, Lenovo India, Said, “While the smart home concept is not very new, the ascent of AI enabled technology is opening up new possibilities and leading to greater adoption of smart devices in households. At Lenovo, we are committed to bringing smarter technology for all and the launch of the smart home devices is another step in this direction. It’s a huge step forward for Lenovo in India as it marks our foray into the IoT and new age devices. We will continue to expand this portfolio with innovative products and solutions, enabling smart living in India.”

The Lenovo Smart Clock is optimized to help users develop healthy sleep habits. Increasing use of smartphones or any form of screen is one of the key factors for disrupt sleep patterns. With Lenovo Smart Clock users can cut down on disruptive screen time throughout the evening and help improve the sleep routine. The Google Assistant™ makes it easier to set up sleep routines, such as dimming the lights and displaying the first calendar event with just a single command, such as “Ok Google, Good Night”. The touchscreen display of the Smart Clock serves as a Google Home Assistant screen in a compact and beautiful design. This screen display can be used to display information like time & alarms, upcoming meetings, calendar events, weather information, Album information when playing music. The full-range 6W speaker can fill up a large bedroom with the choice of music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio. Users can even ask Google Assistant™ to play some relaxing music or guided meditation track of their choice. The Lenovo Smart Clock also works with Chromecast, so you can stream shows and music on your TV or speakers with just your voice.

In fact, When you’re not using your Lenovo Smart Clock, the screen can now turn into a digital photo album, displaying pictures from your Google Photos account or featured photos provided by Google. But that’s not all. There’s now an optional setting for continued conversation that lets you have a natural back-and-forth conversation with the Google Assistant™ (starting in English). After you initially trigger the Google Assistant™ with a request, the Google Assistant™ will stay active for long enough to respond to follow up questions so you don’t have to say “Ok Google” as often. The Lenovo Smart Clock also works with most cameras that work with the Google Assistant™, so you can always see on the device who is outside your front door when your hands are full.