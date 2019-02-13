Lenovo Announces Lenovo Truscale Infrastructure Services

Lenovo announced Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services, its comprehensive as-a-Service offering. Lenovo TruScale is a subscription-based offering that allows customers to use and pay for data center hardware and services – on-premise or at a customer-preferred location – without having to purchase the equipment.

Today’s businesses, and today’s CIOs, require data center infrastructure that enables growth rather than restricts it. As technology rapidly evolves, businesses need the ability to integrate new technologies and workloads efficiently and seamlessly, often within resource, budget and capital restrictions. Too often, IT personnel spend more time on administrative tasks and maintenance of systems than innovation. Modern IT solutions should be scalable with automated updates. By outsourcing resource management, IT organizations can focus on innovating within the business. According to IDC, 63 percent of IT buyers stated that, when selecting an IT infrastructure provider, the availability of flexible payment options or pay-per-use is very important.

To address these customer needs, Lenovo is introducing Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services, a new take on procuring IT resources via a consumption-based, subscription model. With this new consumption model, customers never take capital ownership of the hardware or other IT assets and pay for what they use each month as part of their operating expenses. Lenovo’s ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile product portfolios are available through this offering, which includes hardware installation, deployment, management, maintenance and removal.

The Lenovo TruScale offering is unique in that it is a true consumption-based model with no required minimum capacity commitment. With Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services, customers only pay for capacity when their workloads are actively running. Additionally, capacity can be scaled up or down to accommodate business needs, ensuring IT infrastructure is right-sized, all the time. Lenovo’s unique metering solution remains outside of the customer’s data plane – providing the advantages of cloud-like economics with the security of on-premise hardware. Monthly pricing structures are simple and all-inclusive of associated services (maintenance, support, remote monitoring and system health) in one bill.

“Lenovo’s TruScale as-a-Service offering is truly revolutionary, changing how IT departments procure and refresh their data center infrastructure. With our subscription-based model, customers pay for what they use, eliminating upfront capital purchase risk,” said Laura Laltrello, Vice President and General Manager of Services at Lenovo Data Center Group. “Our offering can be applied to any configuration that meets the customer’s needs – whether storage-rich, server-heavy, hyperconverged or high-performance compute – and can be scaled as business dictates.”