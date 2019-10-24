Lenovo and Intel’s Legion of Champions Returns Bigger and Better

Lenovo has opened the qualifying round of its Legion of Champions Series IV (LoC IV). In partnership with Intel, Lenovo’s flagship Asia Pacific esports competition, now in its fourth series, will see its biggest edition yet. Gamers from 12 markets in the region, for the first time including Australia and New Zealand, will battle it out at this year’s LoC. The competition will see teams compete in the popular Battle Royale title PUBG. As with previous editions, regional finalist teams for LoC IV will face-off in an intense international Grand Finals showdown, which will be held in Bangkok, from 12 – 14 December 2019.

For the first time ever, LoC is coming to India in grand fashion with an all India qualifier leading to a LAN finale in Bangalore, the winner of which will win the right to represent India at the LoC finals in Bangkok. The total prize pool for Indian competitors is INR 10 Lakhs (USD14,100).

Both LoC and LoV qualifiers will take place on the Rise of Legion platform – Lenovo’s flagship online esports league – offering teams a chance to compete with other enthusiasts around the world till 1st November 2019. Shortlisted teams will advance to the local group stages across all markets.

Local champions and grand finalists will be competing for a total combined prize pool of USD$89,100 (Appox INR 63 Lakhs) across two games – the largest of any LoC tournament yet. The India Qualifiers for LOC IV PUBG has a prize pool of INR 10 Lakhs, divided between all 10 Finalists attending the LAN finals to be held at Comic Con Bangalore on 16th and 17th November. At the end of LOC IV in Bangkok, the winning team for PUBG will walk away with USD$4,000 and USD$10,000 worth of Legion devices, while the winners for CS:GO will walk away with USD$5,000 and USD$12,500 worth of Legion devices

At LoC III, held earlier this year, more than 8,000 gamers participated in front of 16,000 on-site attendees. The events are designed to foster Asia’s growing gaming community, and to further strengthen relationships between like-minded gaming enthusiasts. The Legion gaming PC range by Lenovo has been developed through active collaboration with the gaming community itself, with its latest innovations offering purposeful design with modern avid gamers’ needs in mind– stylish and sophisticated on the outside, yet savage on the inside, delivering supreme performance for work and play.

In addition, this year’s LoC is also calling for the best female gamers in the region to compete in the Legion of Valkyries (LoV), LoC’s first ever all-female tournament, where female gamers will be battling it out in the gaming arena playing CS:GO. The top LoV finalists in the region will then join the LoC IV Grand Finals in Bangkok as a full-fledged female team. The LoV has been developed to create additional opportunities for female gaming enthusiasts, both experienced and amateur, to showcase their talent.