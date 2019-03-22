Leadtek Announces WinFast RTX Deep Learning Workstation at GTC 2019

Leadtek has announced WinFast RTX Deep Learning Workstation at GTC 2019, built for the Deep Learning Model Training for Image Recognition, Natural Language Processing and Voice Recognition, including WS1030, WS830 and WS730 models. The full line of workstations is powered by the latest NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture and the revolutionary RTX platform. Its highly flexible design allows choices of different computing processors including Quadro RTX 8000 / RTX 6000 / RTX 5000 / RTX 4000, depending on requirements. The system has a built-in Deep Learning development environment and is preloaded and validated with required Deep Learning software components. The applications of AI training and inference, machine learning, data analysis have been thoroughly tested and tuned by professional technical teams to provide AI researchers and developers, with the most stable development platform with top-notch specifications, which significantly help the industry accelerate AI deployment.

Aiming at artificial intelligence and deep learning demands, Leadtek’s WinFast RTX Deep Learning Workstation features RT core designed for ray tracing and Tensor core for AI acceleration, and offers flexible GPU and CPU configuration to help the developer quickly acquires the computing power they need. Take the WS1030 with the Quadro RTX 8000 professional graphics card for example, a single Quadro RTX 8000 is equipped with 48 GB GDDR6 memory, scalable to 96 GB memory and up to 100 GB/s bidirectional total bandwidth with NVIDIA NVLink interconnect technology. Coupled with two Intel Scalable CPUs, it is built for heavy workloads that require large memory and capable of improving performance of applications such as AI model training, high-performance computing, video and graphics analysis.

Leadtek Product Manager Alan Wu said that Leadtek has been actively involved in the design and promotion of AI products. The WS1030, WS830 and WS730 launched this time are AI workstations designed for office desktop environment and cater to users that require different levels of computing power. Its all-in-one Ubuntu software platform including popular Deep Learning Frameworks such as NVIDIA DIGITS, Pytorch, Chainer and TensoFlow and workstation-level hardware integration allows data scientists, AI researchers and developers to focus on the development of AI application systems without worrying about the compatibility of hardware and software, effectively improving productivity.

In terms of technological innovation, to allow AI developers to start developing deep learning applications as soon as they get the system, the Leadtek AI consulting team uses their expertise and practical experience accumulated over time to build the WinFast RTX Deep Learning Workstation preloaded with mainstream development software, such as NVIDIA DIGITS, TensorFlow, Chainer, PyTorch, etc., which have gone through extensive testing and fine tuning before shipping, providing researchers with a development platform with highly integrated software and hardware, proving to be the developer’s best working partner.