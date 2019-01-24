Kumar Kushal joins Belfrics Group as CTO

Belfrics appoints Kumar Kushal as the Chief Technology Officer at the company. Mr. Kushal presently is also the Global CTO for Tiller Capital, a New York based multibillion dollar investment house with a diversified portfolio in technology, financial services, telecommunications and infrastructure. His role at Tiller Capital the last two years is that of a digital transformation business architect focused on delivering trusted computing technology, blockchain enabled financial services, e-retail, e-travel, e-commerce, supply chain management, logistics, and supply chain financing, decentralized financial transaction processing, authenticated digital service delivery leveraging hardware cryptography, immutable mobile device identity and biometrics.

Kushal is an expert in building focused, result oriented technology teams and business development teams for global businesses by attracting and incentivizing the best global talent; driving business outcomes and revenue realizations through innovative technology solutions with differentiated product and service portfolios.

With his in-depth knowledge of technology, expertise in implementing digital transformation and global network and more than 15 years of experience in the banking and financial services domain, Kushal mission is to grow Belfrics into a global market leader in blockchain technology-driven business solutions. Kushal plans to hire hundreds hands-on Java resources in Bangalore to deliver the current business pipeline Belfrics have from USA, Africa, and MiddleEast. He is focused on creating next generation blockchain enabled digital FinTech revolution delivered through patented mobile security framework. Belfrics is offering their Belrium branded social media KYC and identity-driven enterprise public blockchain infrastructure for systems integrators and the developer community globally. Mr. Kushal believes mobile governance enabled decentralized databases clusters will power next-generation governments, global trade, and commerce marketplaces. He is presently working on decentralized social media framework which has the ability to revolutionize customer acquisition, retention, and loyalty. He is very keen on implementing AI, Machine Learning, robotic automation within blockchain based enterprise with built-in security and leveraging big data analytics to maximize organizational potential and productivity.

Making the announcement, Praveen Kumar, CEO, Belfrics said, “We are delighted to have Mr. Kumar C. Kushal as the Chief Technology Officer at Belfrics. A skilled and reputed leader with extensive experience in successfully leading and managing multiple programs and large teams simultaneously, Mr. Kushal brings with him a wealth of interdisciplinary knowledge and global experience, which will help strengthen Belfrics’ presence in the market as the leading player of Blockchain solution provider. His vast global experience spanning close to two decades will help take Belfrics to new heights by adding deeper research, latest technology and knowledge, and newer business ideas. We at Belfrics are confident that Mr. Kushal will have great success in driving our technology vision forward.”

Expressing thoughts on joining Belfrics, Kumar C. Kushal said, “I am extremely excited to be a key stakeholder in such a dynamic company and scalable disruptive technology and hope to build great synergies together. Belfrics is known for its innovations in the sector and I wish to continue that distinction while scaling up the business. Belfrics is dedicated to disrupt global markets by making blockchain technology easily accessible to one and all and I am enthused to lead Belfrics’ technology vertical to mark the company as the undisputed leader in the blockchain segment in the near future. I am thrilled with the immense possibilities and look forward to drive business values and deepen our relationships with the customers.”

Kumar Kushal has MS in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University Morgantown, USA and has done his Bachelors of Technology in Engineering from IIT, Madras.