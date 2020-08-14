KRISONS Introduces App-based Smart Home Theaters and Soundbar

Krisons launched two Home Theaters and a Soundbar that comes with a company- developed KRISONS-app support. Once paired with the KRISONS app, users can wirelessly stream music from their connected devices or over cloud-based services like Gaana, YouTube, and Radio Garden (World Radio). For complete control of the playlist, the app also displays the list of available songs on the connected USB media. The app also acts as a virtual remote

control allowing users to control the volume, play previous or the next track, put the music system on stand-by mode and set the equalizers to their liking.

As per Mr. Abhishek Suri, Director, Krisons Electronic Systems Ltd., “A growing trend of wireless control and customized sound experience complemented with complete access to the music

library is gripping the Indian audiophiles. Tapping the pulse of the market, we are bringing these advanced features to a more affordable segment through our newly launched Home Theaters and Soundbar that are made in India. Our new products simulate a theater-like audio experience at home, keeping a special focus on comfort and convenience. We at Krisons, always strive to stay on top of the existing trends, contributing to the burgeoning needs of our customers.”

KRISONS GRAND-100, App based smart soundbar: The new compact Krisons Grand-100, an app based smart soundbar comes with a 4.1 channel audio system and a wireless subwoofer delivers 80W power output enabling a rich bass experience. It offers wireless music streaming via Bluetooth and supports FM recording function. The Soundbar pairs perfectly with Laptops,

Computers, TVs and DVD Players offering an exceptional home entertainment experience.

KRISONS GENIUS-200, App based smart Home Theater: Offering an audio treat, the Krisons Genius–200 an app based smart Home Theater System packs in 5 speakers along with a 5.25 inch woofer that gives a thumping bass adding to the cinematic experience of the user. The audio system delivers a 70W of power output and boasts a host of exciting features like Bluetooth connectivity for wireless music streaming along with FM recording function to record the music that the users like on their connected USB device.

KRISONS GENIUS-100, App based smart Home Theater: The Krisons Genius–100 an app based Home Theater System comes with a 5.1 channel audio system and delivers 50W of power output. Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, the newly launched device lets users listen to music wirelessly. Users can also listen to the FM radio and use the FM recording function available on the KRISONS app to record the music that they like on the connected USB device.