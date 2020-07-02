Konica Minolta launches bizhub Remote Access App as it resumes operations with Social Distancing

COVID-19 has shaken the entire world, including humanity and businesses. To contain the spread, the government announced a nation-wide lockdown, which further led to shutting down of businesses for an indefinite period. However, in the wake of recent government relaxations, most of them have reopened their doors and striving to acclimatize to the new world order.

In sync with the current situation, Konica Minolta has rolled out its latest campaign, #BackToWork to ensure a safe work environment for its employees and stakeholders. From regular disinfecting of printers, mandating to wear masks and gloves, sanitization of common areas to employee health checks and adherence to government guidelines, the brand has been taking all the precautionary measures to keep everyone safe.

Battling against the viral spread, the brand has also launched the bizhub Remote Access App and ready reckoner to address queries related to smarter and safer office printing environment and thereby minimizing operational challenges in the process.

Besides, the team is using other vendor certified applications to provide prompt responses and resolution to customers while keeping social distancing and safety at the forefront of its operations, thus preventing engineers and frontline staff from any risk of exposure to the virus.

By leveraging various advanced applications and offering hardware solutions such as remote monitoring/resolution applications CSRC (Customer Service Remote Care), (Customer Service Remote Assistance) CSRA, remote panel, I-trainings, end-user telephonic remote support, and contactless card readers, among others, the brand has been able to effectively monitor customers’ toner consumption and ensure data usage prediction for prompt and accurate delivery.

Simply put, Konica Minolta is striving to transform from a traditional onsite support model to a remote-first approach model to ensure quick, contactless and safe service delivery to each client.