Konica Minolta launches another cutting-edge roll-to-roll label printer, AccurioLabel 230

Konica Minolta Business Solutions has recently expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of the AccurioLabel 230. The state-of-the-art roll-to-roll label printer is the successor solution to the AccurioLabel 190 – a highly-successful product that has registered 400 global installations since its launch in 2016.

With a maximum print speed of 23.4m/min and a warm-up time of less than 30 seconds, the AccurioLabel 230 is designed to deliver superlative value addition through best-in-class print quality, productivity, and operational flexibility. It facilitates higher print output and faster turnaround times between print jobs and is capable of handling a wide range of print media – including non-tack/tack paper, tack coated paper G/M, synthetic paper, PP, and PET – and thicknesses of up to 256gsm.

In addition to its operational speed and flexibility, the AccurioLabel 230 differentiates itself from competing products with its unique overprinting solution that automatically adjusts the overprint position for accurate registration; this reduces print wastage and lowers operational costs for print businesses for pre-printed jobs.

The machine also comes with advanced variable data printing (VDP) capabilities, making it perfect for short-run print jobs that require a high degree of personalisation. Its compact, ergonomic design also makes it possible for the AccurioLabel 230 to be installed in large print setups alongside other machines, as well as in smaller print shops.

Speaking on the launch, Daisuke Mori, MD Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd., said, “Labels and packaging is a fast-growing market segment in India and the launch of the AccurioLabel 230 caters to this emerging demand for new-age print jobs. Through the product, we are looking to provide print and printing businesses across India with a solution that can help boost their profitability, enhance operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Given the success that the AccurioLabel 190 has received, both in India and across the globe, we are confident that our latest offering will receive a similarly enthusiastic market response.”

The launch of the AccurioLabel 230 builds on Konica Minolta’s clear technological leadership in the Indian print and printing domain. The development also underlines its vision to capitalise on the country’s high-growth labels and packaging market with its range of cutting-edge label printers.