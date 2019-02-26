Konica Minolta India highlights the need for robust document security at the latest CIO Klub Meet in Hyderabad

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd has participated in the CIO Klub Meet at Hyderabad. CIO Klub provides an interactive platform to senior-level IT & corporate professionals, to share best practices and knowledge about the latest technological advancements across verticals such as pharmaceuticals, IT, manufacturing, healthcare energy, BFSI and many more

Organised by CIO Klub Hyderabad Chapter and partnered by Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., the knowledge-sharing session saw K Murali – General Manager – Sales Konica Minolta India, sharing his insights about security and its importance in the IT domain. He also spoke about the critical need for the IT community to ensure more robust and secure digital printing and document management processes. The Konica Minolta team additionally interacted with CIOs from the region to discuss strategies and solutions aimed at addressing IT management challenges related to enterprise-wide print and printing operations.

Speaking about the event, Kuldeep Malhotra, Vice President – Sales, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd said, “In this digital-driven era, ensuring robust security has become a non-negotiable business requirement, particularly for organisations in the Indian IT domain. The objective of our participation in the recent CIO Klub Meet in Hyderabad was to highlight how unsecure document management and printing operations can increase the security risk for enterprises. By empowering senior IT leaders with an in-depth understanding of various security issues in conventional printing workflows, we aim to help them identify innovative solutions and strategies that can secure their mission-critical data and business processes.”

With increased interconnectivity across the enterprise network, cybercriminals and malicious entities have an unparalleled opportunity to compromise critical business data and processes through unsecure peripheral IT resources such as smart office printers and MFPs. IT organisations, in particular, have consistently been at a major cyber risk; according to the Quarterly Threat Report Q3 2018 released by Seqrite, the sector accounted for 40% of total malware detection in India across industries between July and September, 2018.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions has been leveraging its proven technological capabilities to deliver more robust and secure print and printing solutions to Indian organisations. Its office printing products have integrated security to prevent unauthorised access and usage, while its Document Management Solution also comes equipped with advanced features like security, accounting, and content/device management. Through such end-to-end solutions, Konica Minolta ensures that critical business documents can only be shared with and accessed by authorised stakeholders – while enabling seamless