Konica Minolta India appoints Tai Nizawa as its Managing Director

Konica Minolta India has further strengthened its leadership ranks by appointing Tai Nizawa as its Managing Director. An industry veteran with over 30 years of rich experience in the printing industry, Mr. Nizawa has been associated with Konica Minolta since 1987. Having moved to this role after working as te Managing Director at Konica Minolta Vietnam, Mr. Nizawa has also worked with the brand in Osaka, Germany, New Zealand, Tokyo, Netherlands, UAE, and the US.

Speaking on his appointment, Tai Nizawa, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, said, “On the back of its robust and technologically superior value proposition, Konica Minolta has emerged as a frontrunner in the global printing industry. It is an honor to be working with this forward-looking company for the past 3 decades. I am now looking forward to bringing the expertise and knowledge garnered over the years to further strengthen the fast-growing business in India.”

Throughout his prolific career, Mr. Nizawa has held several pivotal positions and has been instrumental in devising strategies that have led to the decided growth of Konica Minolta. In his current role as the Managing Director at Konica Minolta Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, Mr. Nizawa will be responsible for creating a strategic roadmap and leading day-to-day operations for the Indian business. He will be based out of the Gurgaon-Cybercity office.