Konica Minolta Displays Label Printing and Packaging Solutions at PackPlus 2019

In a development which highlights its clear technological superiority in the digital printing domain, Konica Minolta Business Solutions has participated at the recently-concluded PackPlus 2019, organised at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan from August 28-31. At the four-day industry event, Konica Minolta showcased several state-of-the-art label & packaging samples created using its innovative industrial printers to delight and amaze the attendees.

The demonstration served to underline the differentiation that Konica Minolta can deliver for print and printing businesses across India. More importantly, it highlighted how the brand’s range of cutting-edge industrial printers can help players in the industry maximise their profitability, productivity, and business output by catering to the growing demand for new-age print jobs.

Speaking on the participation, Kuldeep Malhotra, Vice President – Sales, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd said, “There has been a huge surge in the demand for hyper-personalised and short-run print jobs over the past couple of years, particularly in the labels and packaging space. As a domain-leading OEM, Konica Minolta is actively catering to this evolving market requirement with its range of top-of-the-line industrial printers. Prominent events such as PackPlus 2019 provide us with the perfect platform to showcase the value that our products can unlock for the country’s print and printing businesses. We are delighted with the impressive response that we have received at the event and are looking to build on it with greater industry participation in the coming months.”

Samples showcased at the Konica Minolta booth at PackPlus 2019. The samples were highly appreciated by senior industry experts, corporate print buyers, and packaging and commercial customers for their novelty and applicability in new-age printing requirements.