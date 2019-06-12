Kodak’s Alaris E1000 Series Scanner Wins Better Buys Editors’ Choice Award

Better Buys, a leading authority in evaluating software and technology products that businesses rely on to maximize efficiency, has recognized Alaris, a Kodak Alaris business, with its Editor’s Choice Award for 2Q 2019 in the document scanner category.

The Editor’s Choice Award is given to a select group of office equipment products as a sign of excellence in quality, performance and value. Winners are carefully reviewed and handpicked by product experts. The award provides third-party validation that the products selected are best in class. Each product is individually evaluated and compared against the competition on a range of criteria, including unique features, value to the customer and price.

Better Buys recognizes the E1000 Series Scanner for its one-touch scanning of up to nine different jobs; ability to scan and send documents to email, cloud and other applications and its wide range of imaging features.

Packing all the intelligence of a larger device into a streamlined, desktop scanner, the Alaris E1000 Series Scanners are ideal for small office/home office environments, reception areas and workgroups. The two models in the range feature an 80-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF), the largest in their class, and offer exceptional media handling capabilities. The devices scan a variety of paper sizes and weights. Alaris integrated flatbeds further expand the scanners’ capability and they are backed by a three-year warranty.

“The E1000 Series Scanner is a good fit for small offices as they include similar robust features as Alaris’ other scanners,” said Better Buys Editor, Melissa Pardo-Bunte. “With their compact design, these scanners are an affordable choice for those offices to help improve their productivity and provide better customer service.”