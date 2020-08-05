Kodak TV India Unveils New XPRO, CA Series in India

Giving a thrust to its Make in India commitment, Kodak TV India has announced its biggest launch line-up ever, with seven TV variants under its XPRO and CA series, delivering a complete work from home and entertainment solution, post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Starting at under INR 10,999, 7XPRO Android TVs will be available in six variants—32-inch (HD), 40-inch (Full HD), 43-inch (Full HD & Ultra HD), 50-inch (Ultra HD) and 55-inch (Ultra HD); while the new 75 inch CA series will be available for INR 99,999. These will be available on Amazon and Flipkart from Aug 6, 2020

Make in India product

With this launch, Kodak TV India becomes among the first partners for Google’s Certified Android TVs in India. The models have been entirely researched and tested in the country by Kodak TV India.

Google recently announced an investment of $10 billion in India, to support its partners and give a major thrust to its Android TV partnerships. Kodak TV India anticipates that like the 450 million smart phone users in India, smart TV users will also increase significantly, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, these TVs are designed keeping in mind changing content consumption patterns and use of Smart TVs among consumers working from home.

A complete work from home solution

With an integrated Google Assistant, the Kodak TVs offer a large screen for Chromecast video meetings, documents and built-in apps, such as YouTube Learning and Google classroom, assisting in learning and upgradation. Customers can also cast photos, videos, music and other content. The XPRO variants are also loaded with features such as an RM Cortex-A53 Quad core processor, an Android 9.0 interface, and multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v. 4.1 that has a user-friendly remote control.

Cinematic experience, Affordable price

These new variants provide a cinematic experience at affordable prices. With a near bezel-less design and a sound output of 24 Watts, the TVs have over 500 apps such as Spotify, Pandora etc. for music, movies and games. The remote control has been designed in India, with dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Store to provide a premium entertainment experience to customers.

Smart home, Smart device

Kodak TVs will also serve as a single platform for smart homes. With integrated Google maps, users can search routes in over 700 cities, control smart lights and identify COVID-19 relief centres within a radius of three kms.

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd said, “We are proud to be recognised as Google’s official partner for Android TVs, which have enhanced customer experience. These new variants are an outcome of investments that we made in technology research within India. With the 75-inch CA series model, we will be a tough competitor in the premium affordable Smart TV segment.” He added, “Content consumption patterns have changed due to COVID-19 and Kodak 7XPRO is a certified Google Android TV that optimises data usage across 5,00,000 movies, shows, games and music available on the Google Play Store.”

7XPRO is India’s most affordable Android TV, and we aim to achieve over 6 per cent of the share in the Smart TV category. Kodak will be one of the fastest growing 4k Smart tv brands in India.

Along with the launch, Kodak TV India also announced an investment of Rs 500 crore in a fully certified Android TV manufacturing plant with complete backward integration and an R&D centre.