Kodak Alaris Launches New Network Scanning Solutions

Kodak Alaris is launching a new wave of network connected scanning solutions aimed at tackling the most difficult pain points organizations face when onboarding information into line-of-business applications.

The Alaris INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution and the Kodak Scan Station 730EX Plus Scanner automate business processes by seamlessly connecting document capture to existing business systems and the cloud. Benefits include fewer touchpoints and less human error, making the entire information capture process smarter and more efficient.

The Alaris INfuse Solution integrates directly with enterprise applications and enables customers to carry out tasks in hours which, in the past, may have taken days to complete. INfuse also offers an unprecedented opportunity for channel partners to engage with customers to streamline expensive business processes and quickly grow new revenue streams.

The inspiration for INfuse comes directly from channel partner and end user feedback. Solution providers need cost-effective ways to install and manage a fleet of devices while helping enterprise customers efficiently and correctly onboard information into business processes.

To address these needs, the Alaris INfuse Solution includes three key components:

Partner Software Application – An Alaris channel partner or solution provider (typically an ISV or Integrator) provides a cloud-based enterprise solution such as invoice processing, medical records management, or customer account management. The partner’s software or line-of-business application integrates with Alaris APIs.

INfuse Management Software – INfuse Management Software provides easy end-user setup, remote configuration and fleet management through a bi-directional API provided by Alaris. End users simply scan a smart set-up sheet provided by the partner and they are up and running with no training required, which slashes upfront and ongoing management costs.

INfuse AX Scanner – A smart network scanning device requiring no PC or software/drivers that accurately and securely transfers data, metadata and finished image files directly into a business process. INfuse offers enterprise-level security, including a separate data path and KODAK ALARIS INC. 336 INITIATIVE DRIVE.

ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Controlled control path to isolate confidential content for secure transmission. The INfuse AX Scanner can be configured to carry the partner’s branding on its display. The INfuse Solution seamlessly connects to the Alaris partner’s business process and enables end users to onboard content directly into that workflow.

When a scan is successfully transmitted and form fields are validated, the end user receives real-time acknowledgement and immediate exception notifications. This means missing forms, signatures, and other critical information can be detected and corrected instantly, saving money and improving employee productivity.

“Exception handling and the opportunity for immediate corrective action is critical,” said Don Lofstrom, President & General Manager, Alaris, a Kodak Alaris business. “Reconstructing and re-scanning documents is difficult and costly. Bi-directional communication enabled by Alaris APIs is a game changer. It places INfuse in a category by itself – a smart, connected scanning solution with IoT capabilities for today’s information capture market.”