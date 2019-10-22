Kobian Launches USB3.0 Slim Mercury 8X DVDRW in India

Kobian launched its Mercury MSRW-08U3 DVDRW featuring USB3.0, super-fast 8X write speeds of up to 5GB per second.

Ms. Sushmita Das, Country Manager – India, Kobian Pte Ltd. said, “Mercury MSRW-08U3 DVDRW External is ideal for consumers with large amounts of High- video, photos, music, and data files that they want to author, archive. The USB3.0 transmission speed offers an efficient burning and viewing of data. The large capacity and ability to be used multiple times has made DVD-RW discs a great solution for frequent backups& storage”.

MSRW-08U3 DVDRW External is compatible with both Macs and PCs. Primary features includes the ability to both read and write discs. However, it can also read and write DVD, DVD-RAM and CD-R and DVD-RW. It’s slim and small size makes it portable for travelling. The portable USB3.0 drive supports plug and play which makes users convenient to view DVD movies, listen to CD music, watch photos or images and copy music, video, or data. MSRW-08U3 DVDRW External comes with 2 cables, one is data cable and the other is power cable that supplies power to get rid of the trouble of shortage power.