Kobian Launches Mercury H110GZ Motherboard

Kobian launched its Mercury H110GZ motherboards in India. This newly launched motherboard supports 6th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7/i5/i3, Pentium®, Celeron ® processors in the LGA1151 package. Along with compatibility, they also offer higher CPU and stunning graphics performance along with wider range of power, scalability, and advanced features that boost power and performance for end customers.

Ms. Sushmita Das, Country Manager – India, Kobian Pte Ltd. said, “MH100GZ motherboard is specifically designed to meet the needs of gamers and power-hungry consumers and gamers. It has always been our effort to bring the best technology at affordable prices while we meet the future trends of computing like high performance and low power consumption.”

MH110GZ comes with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 which help in increasing the transfer rate between a PC and external storage device and has an Intel H110 Chipset. It comes with 1 PCIE x 16 3.0 slots for smooth multimedia performance. 4 SATA 3.06 GB/s ports double the transfer speed of SATA running at speed upto 3.06 GB/s. The motherboard includes all the major features to support the latest technology.