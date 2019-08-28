Kobian Launches Mercury Boom Speakers with Balance Bass & Vocals for Natural Sound

Kobian launched its dynamic Stereo sound multimedia wooden speaker – Mercury Boom across PAN India. The speakers are stylishly designed to deliver unmatched quality and surreal sound experience. The wooden speakers are crafted to reduce the distortion and increase the quality of music delivering natural sound to the users. Priced competitively, the speaker comes in four attractive colors and is compatible with PC, laptop, tablet, and televisions.

Ms. Sushmita Das, Country Manager – India, Kobian Pte Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy to launch Boom USB wooden speaker in India. Boom speakers are designed to deliver natural bass and dynamic sounds. Its high quality and high-performance system bring fantastic music experience throughout the home.”

The USB power and the perfect designed wooden speaker deliver a deep rich bass which creates a realistic live audio experience for vocal and music. The compact and trendy designed speaker stand differentiated in the market as it comes with the latest features and aesthetic design. The plug and play speaker supports USB 2.0 and comes with 6 watts RMS, with frequency response of 90 Hz 20 kHz and a signal-to-noise ratio is 60dB. Boom multimedia wooden speaker is sported with aesthetically design, which not only looks attractive but also gives a premium impression with usage.