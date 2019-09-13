Kobian Launches Mercury 750 UPS To Safeguard PCs against Power Disruption

Mercury, a brand of Kobian Pte Ltd, announced the Pan-India availability of Marvel 750 – line-interactive UPS. Using cutting edge technology, these UPS are designed for the SOHO segment and also supports work environment with large data and crucial projects. It provides protection from damaging surges and spikes.

Owing to unpredictable climatic conditions of typhoons, rains, lightning strikes, power outages, and instantaneous voltage drops are becoming common and such sudden accidents can lead to malfunctions of computers and precision instruments. Power outages or blackouts can cause major problems like data loss, productivity, security and even profits.

In addition, these also pose a serious risk to electrical equipment/home appliances. Even though modern appliances have several safeguards, there are still risks one should be aware of, especially if their business relies on continued operations.

Mercury’s Marvel 750 high-efficiency UPS system helps to protect critical customer PC and data from power troubles while at the same time has a Green Power function for energy saving.

“Kobian has been synonyms to quality by offering top-notch technologies and the products which address the real needs of the end customers. Marvel 750 UPS is designed to bring simplified power protection with unmatched power reliability and offer a cost-effective solution to our customers,” said, Sushmita Das, Country Manager at Kobian Pte Ltd.

Marvel 750 UPS is specially designed for domestic use with multi-functions. It is equipped with boost and buck AVR to stabilize the input voltage range. Also, the built-in DC start function of the product enables the UPS to be started up without AC power supply. Backed with a high-efficiency Battery backup, the UPS provides Overload protection through software. It is light in weight and compact in design to be a perfect fit for limited workspaces.