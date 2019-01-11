Kingston to Showcase Upcoming Consumer, Enterprise SSDs and Everyday Life Embedded Solutions

Kingston Digital, Inc. will once again share upcoming products for consumers and business customers at CES 2019. For over three decades, Kingston’s industry-leading products and technology solutions have provided great performance, reliability and consistency, and this year will be no different.

Kingston will demonstrate the next generation four-channel NVMe M.2 SSDs which provides consumers, different levels of blazing speeds and high performances. Embedded solutions which power products found in everyday life, which is an aspect that the Company is usually not known for. High-endurance microSD cards for devices such as security and dash cameras. 8K video editing station powered by an upcoming U.2 NVMe SSD and data centre SATA SSDs in RAID 0. For the past few years, Kingston has been working with the movie industry in Hollywood for its content capture and postproduction needs.

“We are proud to be back for another year at CES to share our upcoming products,” said Craig Tilmont, Director of marketing, Kingston. “Whether it’s our SSDs, encrypted USBs, or other Flash or embedded solutions, we hope that those who visit the Kingston suite fully recognize our continued dedication to offering consistent, high-performing solutions. As needs change we are happy to support all our customers’ ― Client to Enterprise ― with products that deliver.”