Kingston Technology Among Top 10 Semiconductor Chip Buyers in the World

Kingston Technology Company, Inc. announced it is among the top 10 list of semiconductor chip buyers globally as determined by Gartner, Inc. Gartner studied the total allocated market looking at total chip spending across many verticals including PC, data center, smart phone, IoT (Internet of Things) and other applications. Kingston is ranked number 8 having spent an estimated $7.84 billion (USD) for 2018, according to Gartner.

Kingston climbed to the top 10 for the first time since Gartner began its design total allocated market (TAM) research in 2007. The increase is fueled in part because Kingston is a top memory manufacturer for many of the OEM and ODMs that produce smart devices and Kingston continues to offer value and service in these market segments. In 2018, Kingston produced over 14 trillion Megabytes of memory across all product lines including DRAM, SSDs and embedded solutions, a massive amount that reinforces its strength, position and importance in the industry.

Gartner stated that chip spending in recent years has been driven mainly by the growth in consumption of PCs and smart phones. Leading OEMs in these areas gained more market share and increased their chip buying power as a result. Gartner further predicts that other growth markets will ignite future demand such as new business opportunities in China focusing on Cloud servers and Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints that will arise in and after 2022. With Kingston’s buying power, global partnerships and manufacturing facilities located in China and the Asia-Pacific region, Kingston is positioned to take full advantage of these growth opportunities.

“While server and system memory continue to be the foundation of Kingston’s success, our strength over the past 15 years has been to diversify our product portfolio to address industry changes and adapt to ever-evolving market needs,” said Craig Tilmont, director of marketing, Kingston. “We are one of the top suppliers of SSDs in the channel and have been supplying embedded memory solutions for almost a decade in various industrial applications including medical devices, diagnostic equipment and in-flight entertainment systems. Kingston memory solutions are also found everywhere including consumer products such as fitness trackers, smart watches, robotic vacuums and security video doorbells.”