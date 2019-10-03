Kingston Launches Next-Gen A2000 NVME PCIE SSD in India

Kingston Technology launches its A2000 NVMe PCIe SSD in India. The single-sided M.2 drive is Kingston’s next-gen entry-level, consumer NVMe PCIe SSD utilizing 3D NAND.

A2000 delivers efficient performance, lower power and lower heat all at a lower price, making it the perfect storage upgrade solution for Ultrabook™ and notebook users.

The Kingston A2000 SSD is available in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB2 capacities at MRPs of INR 8,900, INR 15,900 and INR 31,500 respectively. This product is backed by a limited five-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability.

A2000 is an affordable storage solution with impressive read / write speeds up to 2,200 / 2,000MB/s1, respectively, thus delivering 3x the performance of a SATA SSD. It is ideal for entry-level users and DIY system builders who appreciate responsiveness and ultra-fast loading times.

A2000 is a self-encrypting drive that supports end-to-end data protection using 256-bit AES Hardware-based encryption that allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions including Symantec™, McAfee™, WinMagic® and others. The drive also has built-in eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.

“Kingston is proud to release the next generation of its entry-level NVMe PCIe SSD. With a single-sided slim M.2 design, A2000 works to its full potential when installed in a Ultrabook or other small form factor system making it the perfect drive for those seeking to upgrade their PC,” said Kingston. “Plus, with the drive being self-encrypted, users can trust that their data is protected and secure when used with the right TCG Opal 2.0 management solution.”