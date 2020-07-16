Kingston launches its Next-Gen KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD in India

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, launched KC2500, its next-generation M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for desktop, workstations, and high-performance computing (HPC) systems. This new SSD delivers powerful performance using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND. With speeds up to 3,500MB/s read and up to 2,900MB/s write, KC2500 combines outstanding performance and endurance that improves workflow for desktop, workstation, and power users. It will be available in India with MRPs of INR 8,500 (250GB), INR 15,500 (500GB), INR 27,500 (1TB), INR 46,500 (2TB).

KC2500 is available in capacities up to 2TB housed in a compact M.2 2280 form factor that saves space for other components while allowing users to take advantage of PCIe speeds. The self-encrypting SSD supports a full-security suite for an end-to-end data protection using AES-XTS 256-bit hardware-based encryption. It allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec, McAfee, WinMagic, and others. KC2500 has built-in Microsoft eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.

“KC2500 sets a new bar for high-performance client PC usage, enabling those who demand speed and reliability to handle intensive workloads on desktops, workstations, and for HPC applications,” said Kingston. “The compact M.2 form factor and the broad range of security and encryption options provide greater flexibility for organizations who are looking to refresh their current systems, or for the power user looking to upgrade their current system with the best that NVMe PCIe SSDs can offer.”