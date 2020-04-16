Keysight Technologies Launches Innovate Anywhere Program

Keysight Technologies, Inc. , a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched the Innovate Anywhere program in response to COVID-19, spanning three key areas: 90-day software trials, remote learning, and scalable live network testing.

“At Keysight, we are committed to helping customers maintain their engineering productivity no matter where they are working,” stated Marie Hattar, CMO at Keysight. “We recognize COVID-19 is causing drastic changes across the globe, in our communities, our homes, and our workplaces. We want to help provide a sense of normalcy and enable customers to do what they do best: to innovate, from anywhere.”

Complimentary 90-Day Software Trials

Keysight is offering the company’s popular software products free of charge for 90 days. Engineers working on design and simulation or managing multiple instruments and test stations remotely, can leverage Keysight’s PC-based software to remain productive. These 90-day software trials also provide complimentary access to KeysightCare Software Support for the duration of the trials featuring live interaction with a technical expert within 4 hours of contacting Keysight.

Eligible software includes the following Keysight solutions:

• PathWave Signal Generation: Signal creation tools that reduce the time needed on signal simulation

• PathWave Vector Signal Analysis: Software that runs remotely to access the full capabilities of signal measurement hardware, from anywhere

• PathWave BenchVue: PC software for simultaneous instrument control and simplified automation for a wide range of instruments

• PathWave Test Automation: Test sequencer and automation software for data management and test plan development

• PathWave FPGA: Real-time FPGA functionality to customize and get more performance from instruments

• PathWave System Design (SystemVue): Multi-domain modeling environment that accelerates design, verification, and test from anywhere

• Infiniium Offline: Uses PC to capture waveforms, save to a file and recall data with over 60 built-in one-click measurements

• Flex Digital Communication Analyser (DCA): Uses a PC to see a visual output of a test, controlling DCA or DCA-X oscilloscopes with Standard Commands for Programmable Instruments (SCPI), from anywhere.