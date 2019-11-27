Keysight Ranked 18th in First Annual Top 50 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Companies by Investor’s Business Daily

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced it has been ranked #18 in the first annual top 50 environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) companies by Investor’s Business Daily (IBD).

According to IBD, companies with strong stocks and growth can also possess solid environmental, social and governance values. Among companies with ESG ratings of AAA or AA from MSCI ESG Research as of September 11, 2019, these 50 companies had the highest IBD Composite Ratings, reflecting broad strength in fundamental and technical areas linked to price performance. Nearly all have a Composite Rating of 80 or higher, putting them in the top 20% of stocks.

“Keysight earned a solid placement on IBD’s Best ESG companies list, thanks to its high rating for environmental, social and governance practices and strong IBD Composite Rating,” said Susan Warfel, managing editor of IBD. “At the time of our analysis, Keysight held a Composite Rating of 91, putting it in the top 9% of all U.S.-traded stocks. Factors contributing to Keysight’s high Composite Rating include its earnings growth, sales growth, margins, return on investment and stock performance.”