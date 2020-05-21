Kaspersky will help organizations develop skills for assessing supply chain cyber-resilience

Kaspersky advances its Global Transparency Initiative with the launch of a Cyber Capacity Building Program and virtual availability of its Transparency Center services. The dedicated training program provides product security evaluation knowledge to businesses, government organizations, and academic institutions in need of IT infrastructure security assessment skills. Remote admission to the company’s Transparency Centers allows for continued access to information about its internal security practices and technologies.

With digitization rapidly increasing, a robust IT infrastructure is vital for the smooth integration and running of various software and hardware platforms, as well as the efficiency of operations. At the same time, an organization’s IT infrastructure can be subject to various cybersecurity-related risks, making cyber-resilience crucial. As part of global supply chains and/or critical infrastructure networks, different components of the IT infrastructure can be compromised, causing harm to public security as well as economic and social wellbeing. Luckily there are ways in which organizations can evaluate and ensure the security and integrity of these elements.

To help, Kaspersky developed a Cyber Capacity Building Program – dedicated training on product security evaluation. Available in online and offline formats, it is designed to help companies, government organizations and academia develop practical tools and knowledge for security assessments. Only then can they ensure the security and integrity of third-party applications that are integrated into their IT infrastructures and networks. Through the program, organizations are able to identify cybersecurity risks, as well as manage and mitigate them.

“Since opening our Transparency Centers, we have developed a wide practice of product security evaluation, and we see that just communicating a company’s readiness to provide its source code for a review is not enough. It requires a certain level of specific IT security knowledge from our partners to carry out an assessment and to have a full experience of what is being offered within the transparency policy. Our Cyber Capacity Building Program will allow organizations, both businesses, and government, as well as academic institutions, to develop skills for proper security assessments of the products they use and thus help enhance cyber-resilience of their own networks,” commented Oleg Abdurashitov, Head of Public Affairs at Kaspersky.

The program requires basic knowledge of the software development lifecycle, programming, and information security. The training will provide organizations with an introduction to product security evaluation and threat modeling, as well as source code review and vulnerability management. Taking part in the program pilot will be free of charge and will be launched first for government organizations and academia in Q3, 2020.