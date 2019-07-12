Thermaltake Gaming Announce New X-FIT & X-COMFORT Real Leather Edition Professional Gaming Chair in Burgundy Red

Thermaltake Gaming, announced a new color addition to the X FIT & X COMFORT Real Leather Edition Professional Gaming Chair series, the X FIT & X COMFORT Burgundy Red Real Leather Edition.

The X FIT & X COMFORT Real Leather gaming chair comes in a stunning burgundy red genuine leather covering found in top-level sport vehicles, coupled with elegant upholstery, the latest in ergonomic design, and use of top-notch materials for maximum durability, optimal form-fit and ultimate comfort. Make the X FIT & X COMFORT Real Leather gaming chair the best seat in your house with premium craftsmanship and luxury.

Availability & Warranty

The Thermaltake Gaming X-FIT & X-COMFORT Burgundy Red Real Leather Gaming Chair will be available in Q3 from the TT Premium online store, authorized retailers and distributors. The Thermaltake Gaming X-FIT & X-COMFORT Burgundy Red Real Leather Gaming Chair comes with a two-year warranty together with full Thermaltake customer and technical support.