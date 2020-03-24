Kaspersky supports healthcare institutions amid COVID-19 pandemic with free full featured product licenses for six months

Kaspersky announces free availability of its core endpoint security products for medical organizations, in order to help them stay protected from cyberthreats during the pandemic. The full list of B2B products available for free for six months includes Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Plus, Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Advanced and Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security.

Continuity of operations and data protection is extremely critical for healthcare organizations. Especially in the current situation, when medical organizations are under extreme pressure and have to mobilize all their forces to help people in thisvery challenging time. For hospitals and medical institutions it is important to ensure the stability of medical equipment and that data is constantly available for medical personnel, while also protecting the privacy of theirpatients’ critical information.

To help medical organizations cope with the unprecedented pressure and help relieve cybersecurity risks that may arise during this period, Kaspersky has made its B2B solutions available for free. This includes endpoint and cloud infrastructure protection products, such as Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Advanced and Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security, SaaS endpoint protection –Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Plus – and protection for Microsoft Office 365 – Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365.

“In this critical situation, healthcare institutions are under immense pressure and carry huge responsibility while saving people’s lives and fighting against the infection. Doctors, nurses and all medical staff take on most of the load and therefore need any support possible. We feel that it is our duty to support the medical community,” said Evgeniya Naumova, Vice President of the Global Sales Network at Kaspersky.“In order to help these organizations focus on what matters most, we now offer healthcare institutions free licenses for key Kaspersky corporate products for a six month period.”