Kaspersky recognized as Brand of the Year at the World Branding Award

Kaspersky has won the Brand of the Year award in the Anti-virus Software category at the World Branding Awards. The company was acknowledged as a brand of the year following a unique judging and voting process at the premier awards event from the World Branding Forum.

The awards ceremony – which took place at Kensington Palace in London, on Thursday, November 14th – recognizes the world’s best brands for their work and achievements. The event is a great opportunity for global brands to come together and learn more about each other’s successes.

The judging process is conducted in three parts – brand valuation, a public ballot and consumer market research. The World Brand Forum conducts a financial valuation based on an income approach model and calculates a market research score for each of the award nominees. The general public also gets their say through an online vote and following this process, Kaspersky was named as a truly exceptional brand.

Kaspersky conducted a rebrand earlier this year to update both its visual identity and core company philosophy. The new branding reflects the company’s vision of the future and its approach to business – Kaspersky is moving beyond the anti-virus laboratory and is becoming a technological leader with an advanced and comprehensive portfolio of security solutions and services. The new branding also marks the evolution of the company’s business focus from ‘cybersecurity’ towards the wider concept of ‘cyber-immunity’ and support for the creation of connected systems that are secure-by-design, thus establishing higher industry standards for the future.

“We are thrilled to have won the Brand of the Year Award. It’s even more important to receive the award during the year Kaspersky went through its rebranding. The world is very different to how it was when we were founded in 1997. It has new needs and we have to evolve to meet those needs, not just for today, but also for the future. This means our rebranding is not only a change of the logo, it is also about a philosophy that shapes every aspect of our business. We are building a safer world that’s immune to cyberthreats. A world where people and organizations of all kinds can trust and use technology to make it even better, and a world where Kaspersky products and services help enable this,” comments Andrew Winton, Vice President, Marketing at Kaspersky.

“We have received great feedback from our partners and customers by introducing a new brand. We are confident that these changes will give our partners more reasons to grow their business in collaboration with Kaspersky as we build a new way for our company and our industry.”