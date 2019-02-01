Kaspersky Lab Wins 2018 CEIA Cybersecurity Category Award

Kaspersky Lab won the Cybersecurity Category Award for its leading security solutions and technologies.

“Kaspersky Lab, through its Kaspersky Adaptive Security Framework, has been providing holistic end-to-end solutions to beef up the defences of our users — from threat hunting, to risk mitigation, continuous monitoring, up to incident management,” says Stephan Neumeier, Managing Director at Kaspersky Lab Asia Pacific. “We constantly strive to be one step ahead of cybercriminals to secure companies, governments, and the public. Independent awards like CEIA prove that our efforts are indeed fruitful. It is also a testament of Kaspersky Lab’s transparency and unbiased advocacy to protect the world from cybercrimes. When we say the world, we mean all countries and their citizens. No more, no less.”

CEIA (China Enterprise IT Award) is organized by D1Net, a professional media enterprise network in the domestic government and enterprise market. The award is formerly known as the CCCA (China Cloud Computing Award) and CENA (China Enterprise Networking and Communications Award). It has been successfully held for many years and has become the main reference for government and enterprise CIOs and IT information supervisors to select products. 2018 CEIA Cybersecurity category award includes the following categories: cloud computing, Cybersecurity, big data, data center, smart cities, network, artificial intelligence, enterprise communication and office work.

According to Alvin Cheng, General Manager for Kaspersky Lab Greater China, Kaspersky Lab invests heavily in R&D as a leading cybersecurity company. That is why more than one-third of the company’s employees are R&D specialists developing and maintaining all of our solutions in-house, which is key to providing a holistic approach to security. For more than 20 years, Kaspersky Lab has developed the most rigorous security solutions in the industry for different environments, which are awarded many times and trusted by many users around the world.