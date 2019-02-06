Kaspersky Lab Unveils New Program to Empower Its Partners

Kaspersky Lab has launched a new global partner program ‘Kaspersky United’. This program enables Kaspersky Lab partners — including resellers, service providers, and system integrators — to focus on selling the Kaspersky Lab services and products that match their own specializations. They will also receive access to education, sales and marketing toolkits and benefit from a new transparent monetary rewards scheme.

According to a Kaspersky Lab survey, when it comes to cybersecurity, the complexity of IT infrastructure is the factor that’s putting the most pressure on CISOs. Complexity widens the attack surface – it makes the protection of every aspect of infrastructure even more difficult, as it requires specific cybersecurity measures. As a result, cybersecurity providers may need to develop in-depth expertise in certain domains to offer customers specialized IT security solutions and services.

Within the program, partners will also get comprehensive support and privileges from Kaspersky Lab, including: Compelling monetary rewards including significant upfront discounts, rebates on target achievement, proposal-based marketing development funds; Specialist partner rebates of up to 20%; Priority presales and implementation support; Marketing and sales toolkits; and Education materials, online and offline training sessions and workshops

The next phase of the program will see Kaspersky Lab update the partner portal, where a variety of valuable information can be found, such as white papers, webinars, competitive comparisons, and certifications. New partners will gain access to specially designed Partner Onboarding training, and assets to ensure newcomers have all they need to start selling and earning more quickly.