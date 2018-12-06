Kaspersky Lab MD for APAC Wins Executive of the Year Award

Kaspersky Lab announces today that Stephan Neumeier, Managing Director for the Asia Pacific headquarters, was recently named Executive of the Year for IT Services by the Singapore Business Review (SBR) Management Excellence Awards 2018.

Neumeier was selected from a roster of top-caliber nominees for the category for his significant efforts in steering the growth of the APAC operations of the global cybersecurity company. Bringing in more than 17 years of expertise in the IT sector, he was appointed in July last year to grow the business in more than 25 countries comprising the APAC region.

In a span of a little over a year, Neumeier’s achievements for Kaspersky Lab included leading the cybersecurity company’s overall APAC business to score double digit growth in 2017. With a higher target set for 2018, he has implemented several internal and external changes. This includes implementing industry leading modules, focusing on channel partners as well as improving employee communications.

The implementation of industry leading modules by Neumeier is an effective method to boost the company’s SMB and enterprise markets and successfully increased market share of the region. Many of these modules are designed for organisations to take a customer-centric approach to understand the business and marketing objectives in a precise manner. These implementations has resulted in focus of increasing Kaspersky Lab’s channel partners’ effectiveness and efficiency, which are demonstrated in the Canalys Leadership Matrix report for APAC Q1 2018. In this report, Kaspersky Lab was well-positioned within the ‘Champions’ quadrant, a result based on 1800 channel partners across APAC in the last 12 months. The report is a testament that partners acknowledge Kaspersky Lab and Neumeier’s support in helping the partners grow.

Believing that employees are one of the greatest business asset, Neumeier always ensures that his subordinates understand what is needed and why by constantly improving communication for all individuals within the company. Hence he has implemented an open door policy and advocates two-way communication. He started the practice of holding a regular “all hands” call which is participated by all employees in the APAC region to boost employees’ motivation, drive and understanding of the business. By participating in question and answers, as well as sharing employee success across the region, it allows employees to feel part of the organisation.

“I am truly grateful for this recognition. Truth be told, this accolade speaks more about the success of our company which I attribute to the people behind it, than my own merits. We have every single one on the team working equally hard, supporting each other and going above and beyond what is expected of them. It’s on their behalf that I’m accepting this award,” says Neumeier.

The awards celebrate the victories of individuals and teams in successfully launching projects or innovations which notably enhanced their respective company’s businesses.