Kaspersky Lab Makes Deeper Inroads Into Sri Lanka with New Distributor SATL

Global cybersecurity giant Kaspersky Lab has been successfully expanding its business in the South Asia region. Continuing to have a strong hold in the Indian market, they have now moved to achieve a similar hold in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

After a successful launch in Bangladesh in November, Kaspersky Lab are now set to make a successful launch in Sri Lanka with the help of their new distributors South Asian Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (SATL). Both the companies Kaspersky Lab and South Asian Technologies in association recently conducted 3 launch events across Sri Lanka.

Held in three main cities – Galle, Colombo, Kandy – Kaspersky Lab aims on achieving their vision of really strong cybersecurity Sri Lanka and are ready to invest a great amount of their time, intelligence, energy and expertise to make sure that they make Sri Lanka a cyber strong country. Sri Lanka’s strategic location ensures a great beginning for a business expansion.

Mr. ShrenikBhayani, General Manager, Kaspersky Lab said “With the rising use of digital devices in Sri Lanka, we are really excited to grow and expand in this region as we see huge potentials in the cybersecurity sector. Our association with SATL is another great reason for us to look forward to this new venture. We promise to take extra efforts to make Sri Lanka a cyber strong country in all the sectors that help promote the growth of the country.

Mr. Shrenik gave some quick insights to the partners present at the event about the global cybersecurity threat landscape. He spoke about the malware explosion which was around 117 million attacks in 2017. The various attacks that were huge in 2017 were discussed, the massive outbreak of Wannacry Ransomware and Ex Petr and that the cybercrime in 2017 cost $600 billion globally. Through these points it was well established that no country in the world is completely safe from cybersecurity and that countries need to be ready to fight the cybercriminals with all their strengths combined.

Mr. Sanjaya Padmaperuma, CEO, South Asian Technologies said, “Sri Lanka is a growing economy in the recent years as we are pacing towards development and advancement in technologies, it is high time that the country needed a security guard as well for its cyber activities. We are glad to be associated with Kaspersky Lab and I look forward to a long-lasting relation of securing the nation.”

The events concluded with great business and cybersecurity insights shared amongst the people who participated and looked forward to a long-lasting association with Kaspersky Lab and SATL.