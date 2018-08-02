Kaspersky Lab Extends its popular incentive programs ‘Sales Army’ & ‘Support Army’

Kaspersky Lab has always focused on treating their channel partners at their best as they are the people who help them to achieve their best. They have always introduced channel partner programs that would leave the workforce motivated with regular interactions and effective incentive schemes. It has just re-announced that two of its most popular schemes, Sales Army and Support Army, are extended due to popular demand to help give its bottomline a big thrust in Q3 2018.

The exclusive incentive programs look at rewarding the standout sales and support staff members of Kaspersky Lab. Now the Sales Army program come with additional incentive slabs. Sales Army program is valid for fresh B2B orders placed between July 1st to September 30th, 2018 while the Support Army scheme is for Kaspersky Lab certifications. The programs reward both, the sales representative as well as the pre-sales representatives.

Says Anand Shringi, Channel Head (South Asia), Kaspersky Lab, “Kaspersky Lab prides itself on the committed, high performing and motivated workforce that it powers its growth on. We believe that progress should be symbiotic, which is why our team grows with us. Sales Army and Support Army have been one of our most popular reward programs, with our team finding immense motivation and financial gains from it, hence we have decided to re-introduce it to our partners with additional incentive slabs and an extended deadline. Their enthusiasm towards these incentives is why we thought of re-introducing them with better and much more achievable perks. We are confident this will further improve what we already expect to be a great financial quarter for Kaspersky Lab!”

Kaspersky Lab enjoys a great reputation for timely payouts of scheme incentives, making it even more attractive for its sales and support members. Kaspersky hopes to top its last year’s bottom-line this year, with the expected good performance of its new products. Sales Army and Support Army could be the catalysts that could help it get there.