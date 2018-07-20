Kaspersky Lab appoints Inflow Technologies as its B2B distributor

Kaspersky Lab, one of the world’s top cyber security brands, has a strong presence in over 200 countries. Its India distribution network is robust, having given Kaspersky the edge to penetrate the vast country’s deepest corners. Further strengthening this is Kaspersky Lab’s newest B2B distributor, Inflow Technologies.

Inflow Technologies was founded in 2005 and is a specialized niche player in the IT distribution services sector in South Asia and India. It has 13 years of expertise in being a value-added distributor for Cyber Security, Networking, Infrastructure & Application Software, Storage Management, Electronic Security products and related products, adding immensely to Kaspersky Lab’s value chain. The agreement sees the vendor offer up access to a suite of B2B cyber security products and services, including the recently launched Kaspersky Threat Defense & Management and the Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security.

Shrenik Bhayani, GM – Kaspersky Lab (South Asia), said, “Kaspersky Lab is thrilled to welcome Inflow Technologies on board. We have always been very particular about who we invite to be our distributors because the Kaspersky Lab philosophy of putting the customer first and our uncompromising service standards must be shared by them. In Inflow Technologies, we have found a solid partner to join our national value chain. The strength of Inflow Technologies lies in their ability to arm their partners with the knowledge and skills they need to protect their customers”

Anand Shringi, Channels Head, Kaspersky Lab (South Asia) added, “Inflow Technologies brings over a decade’s expertise, and with its 15 global offices and 1400+ channel partners, greatly adding value to Kaspersky Lab. This strategic partnership with Inflow Technologies is key to expanding our presence in the region. Inflow Technologies fits right in, with its experienced team and wide connections. We look forward to a great partnership with them!”

Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Rajesh Kumar, Vice President- Technology Business Unit at Inflow Technologies, said “We’re honored to be appointed as a distributor of Kaspersky Lab. A strong brand such as Kaspersky Lab in our portfolio greatly enhances our scope in the area of Cyber Security. With our in-house dedicated specialists, we would be able to execute both sales and technical support to our channel partners. They, in turn, enable the end customers to install a suitable IT networking solution that supports antivirus and cyber security solutions. Kaspersky Lab’s wide variety of globally successful products.