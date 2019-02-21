Kaspersky Lab Announces 4% Revenue Growth for 2018

Kaspersky Lab continued to deliver stable growth in 2018 and increased its global unaudited IFRS revenue to a total of USD 726 million, representing a 4% YOY revenue increase. During a year of evolving market conditions and continuous geopolitical pressure, the company achieved success as a result of the trust customers and partners place in the company and its leading cybersecurity solutions and services.

Among the strategic business areas that drove Kaspersky Lab’s growth in 2018 were Digital and Enterprise. The company saw an increase in digital sales (+4%) and strong growth of 16% in the enterprise segment, with 55% growth in non-endpoint products and services in particular. Overall, the company secured healthy results in these business areas by delivering some of the best products and services in the industry, as well as new solutions and technologies that prevent, detect and respond to the most sophisticated cyber threats.

Globally, the company’s performance was driven by robust results, especially in META (+27%), as well as in other regions, such as Russia, Central Asia and CIS (+6%), APAC (+6%) and Europe (+6%), while there was a slowdown in Latin America (-11%) mainly caused by currency devaluation in the region.

In 2018, Kaspersky Lab advanced the progress of its Global Transparency Initiative by undertaking a number of significant actions. Notably, the company began the relocation of its IT infrastructure to Switzerland and opened the first Transparency Center in Zurich. Kaspersky Lab also implemented an audit by one of the Big Four professional services firms of the company’s engineering practices around the creation and distribution of threat detection rule databases.